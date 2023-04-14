These Odisha Districts Likely To Face Severe Heatwave

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha may experience severe heatwave today as the Regional Meteorological Centre here issued Yellow Warning in this regard.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, and Balasore, the Meteorological Centre predicted

Day-1 (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 15.03.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated)

Day-3 (Valid up to 0830 Hrs of 15.04.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 16.03.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Sonepur, and Boudh

Due to prevailing northwesterly/ westerly dry air and high solar insolation, maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is very likely to rise further by 2°C during the next 2 days at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and no large change thereafter, the Meteorological Centre forecasted.

Consequently, maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be more than 40°C and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C at a few places over the districts of Odisha during the next 3 days, it added.