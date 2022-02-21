These Noted Singers To Be Major Attraction Of This Year’s Lingaraj Maha Shivratri

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Bollywood singers–Kavita Krishnamurthy and Anuradha Paudwal

will be this year’s Maha Shivaratri programme at Sri Lingaraj temple.

Releasing a press note, Ekamra Sanskrutika Prakashani on Monday informed that as many as 30 Odia singers along with Krishnamurthy and Paudwal will perform in that event.

Noted Odia music director, Manmath Mishra will also be a part of the programme.

A preparatory meeting was held on Monday in the chairmanship of lawmaker Suresh Routrauy for the smooth execution of Shivaratri at the 11th-century shrine.