These are the world’s best airports 2023

Singapore: A light-filled, green haven that brands itself as a “destination in itself,” Singapore’s Changi Airport has reclaimed its spot at the top of Skytrax’s annual ranking of the world’s best airports.

Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, compiles its list by surveying travelers from across the world and asking them to rate the entire airport experience — from check-in to departures and everything in between.

Singapore Changi Airport previously topped Skytrax’s list for eight years running, but in 2021 and 2022 dropped a couple of spots down the list as passenger numbers fell during the pandemic, with Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, taking the top gong instead.

These are the world’s best airports of 2023:

1. Singapore Changi

2. Doha Hamad

3. Tokyo Haneda

4. Seoul Incheon

5. Paris Charles de Galle

6. Istanbul

7. Munich

8. Zurich

9. Tokyo Narita

10. Madrid Barajas

11. Vienna

12. Helsinki-Vantaa

13. Rome Fiumicino

14. Copenhagen

15. Kansai

16. Centrair Nagoya

17. Dubai

18. Seattle-Tacoma

19. Melbourne

20. Vancouver