These are the world’s best airports 2023
Singapore: A light-filled, green haven that brands itself as a “destination in itself,” Singapore’s Changi Airport has reclaimed its spot at the top of Skytrax’s annual ranking of the world’s best airports.
Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, compiles its list by surveying travelers from across the world and asking them to rate the entire airport experience — from check-in to departures and everything in between.
Singapore Changi Airport previously topped Skytrax’s list for eight years running, but in 2021 and 2022 dropped a couple of spots down the list as passenger numbers fell during the pandemic, with Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, taking the top gong instead.
These are the world’s best airports of 2023:
1. Singapore Changi
2. Doha Hamad
3. Tokyo Haneda
4. Seoul Incheon
5. Paris Charles de Galle
6. Istanbul
7. Munich
8. Zurich
9. Tokyo Narita
10. Madrid Barajas
11. Vienna
12. Helsinki-Vantaa
13. Rome Fiumicino
14. Copenhagen
15. Kansai
16. Centrair Nagoya
17. Dubai
18. Seattle-Tacoma
19. Melbourne
20. Vancouver
Comments are closed.