“These Are Fake”: CHSE Clears Air On Viral Question Papers

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Tuesday clarified that question papers of plus two examination doing rounds on social media are fake.

Ashok Kumar Nayak, CHSE Examination Controller advised the students not to believe the fake reports. He said no question papers have been leaked.

“Students shouldn’t believe the reports of question papers doing rounds on social media. These are fake ones. These are the hanywork of some miscreants who are trying to target gullible students. We will lodge police complaints at cyber police stations against those who are spreading such rumours,” said Nayak.

More than 3.5 lakh students will appear for the examination which will begin from Wednesday (March 1)

The Council has set up a total of 1,145 examination centres across Odisha.

While 2,19,110 students will appear in the Arts stream, 91,379 and 23,148 students will appear in the Science and Commerce streams, respectively.

As many as 202 examination hubs have been set up for storing the question papers. These will be dispatched to the exam centres directly amid tight security. Question papers from these hubs will be dispatched to the exam centres at 7 AM, three hours before the exam time. The exam will start at 10AM.