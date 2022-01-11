There Would Be No Lockdown In Delhi: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said there would be no lockdown in Delhi. He also urged the Centre to impose Delhi-like restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) as well.

Speaking to media persons, Kejriwal said, “Don’t worry, we will not impose lockdown. At the DDMA meeting, we requested central government officials to cover the entire NCR for restrictions. They assured us the same.”

“Nobody can say anything. The positivity rate is coming up to 25 per cent. Let’s see what happens next. But there should be no impact on the employment of the people,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the city recorded about 22,000 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 24-25 per cent in the last few days.

“Our preparations are complete. If needed, we can prepare up to 37,000 beds and can also increase ICU beds but it is not needed now,” the Delhi chief minister said.