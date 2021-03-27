There will be no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that there will be no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Odisha or anywhere in the country.

Pradhan tweeted that he spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the availability of coronavirus vaccines in Odisha

Pradhan said he was assured by Dr Harsh Vardhan that there is no dearth of availability of doses of Covid-19 vaccines. He said Odisha has been provided with 34.46 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Nearly 23 lakh doses have been administered to eligible persons. Odisha will also receive additional 5.50 lakh doses on March 28, Pradhan added.

The Union Minister said Odisha has a sufficient balance of Covid-19 doses. He added that the Narendra Modi-led government is committed to accelerating the largest vaccination drive.

Worthwhile to mention that the Odisha government has earlier alleged discrimination in the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra on Friday has written to Union Health Secretary that Odisha is struggling to muster one lakh doses due to vaccine shortage.

