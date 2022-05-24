There Is Never Going To Be Another MSD: Ashwin

Mumbai: India and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lauded MS Dhoni for his ability to finish matches while batting down the order.

“Batting lower down in the order in a T20 game is the most unforgiving thing in life, and for a very, very long time I have just looked at MS Dhoni and said, wow! This guy is amazing! I mean, the amount of time he goes there… he keeps receiving this flak of slowing the game down, taking it deep and then closing it out. It’s an incredible ability, which I think a lot of players are trying to get behind MS and wanting to be MSD… there’s something to learn,” Ashwin told Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin added that this ability to bat under pressure is what sets Dhoni apart from the rest of the cricketing world.

“There is never going to be another MSD. There’s never going to be another Sachin Tendulkar. There is only going to be you, who can bring your best to the ground,” he added.