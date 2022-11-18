Theft At Congress Bhawan, Sura Routray Blames Own Party Men

Bhubaneswar: A theft incident has been reported at Congress Bhawan, the State headquarters of Congress party, here on Thursday night.

Congress Bhawan office in-charge Baidyanath Swani alleged that a stabilizer, electric wire and some other electronic materials were stolen last night. He also lodged a complaint at Capital Police station. He urged police to intensify night patrol around Master Canteen square where the party office is located.

Meanwhile, senior party leader and MLA Sura Routray has blamed his own party men over the theft case. He said no others dare to enter Congress Bhawan. “Our own partymen have committed such crime in order to malign the image of the party and PCC president Sarat Patnaik. It is an unfortunate incident,” Routray rued.

He said that he discussed the matter with the DCP. Those who are involved in the act will be caught very soon, he asserted.