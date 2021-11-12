The worst day! BTS’ RM mistakenly deletes unreleased song from computer

Seoul: K-pop group BTS’s singer and songwriter Kim Nam-joon, who is known by his stage name, RM revealed on social media that he deleted an unreleased track by mistake while formatting his computer system.

RM took to his official account on Weverse and said that he lost the audio file, in a late-night post. His post on Weverse read, “I did (PC) cleaning wrong today. So the file I was working on, all the audios got deleted. Just mental breakdown in itself. Still, I tried having strength. I was almost done with it. I am sure this is the worst day of this year. I’m going to record it as a ‘moment’ since I’m sad.”

[211112 RM Weverse Moment] 🐨 today i cleaned up <files> wrong.. so the audio of a file that ive worked on for over a year all got erased.. mental breakdown.. still ill regain my strength..

i almost finished it..

sure.. the worst day out of this year

As soon as he wrote this on the app, BTS fans or ARMYs flooded the comment section with comments trying to console Kim Namjoon. Some even posted about various ways one can recover their lost files. ARMYS took to Twitter as well to shower love on RM.