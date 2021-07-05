The Witcher: Monster Slayer Will Be Available On IOS & Android July 21

New Delhi: The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be available worldwide on Android and iOS on July 21st.The free-to-play augmented actuality (AR) position-taking part in sport (RPG) has been developed and revealed by Spokko, which was acquired by CD Projekt Capital Group again in 2018. The game is out there for pre-registration on Google Play retailer and those that pre-register will get an in-game reward as a part of their stock.

In a post last week, the Polish developer announced that The Witcher: Monster Slayer will release on July 21. The game’s mechanics are similar to Pokémon Go, but with creatures and characters from the Witcher universe. Players will play as the new ‘Witches’ and experience location-based gameplay in which they fight a variety of monsters by physically exploring the world around them. It is set long before The Witcher game series.

Talking about the game, in it you will kill monsters in order to become an elite monster hunter, using augmented reality features that transform the real world into the ‘dark fantasy realm of The Witcher.’