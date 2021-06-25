The Winchesters: Supernatural Prequel Series In Works

New York: “Supernatural,” the hit CW drama series starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, is all set to have a prequel.

The network has given a script commitment to “The Winchesters,” a prequel that will focus on Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, John and Mary.

The project, now in development at the network, is executive produced by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who will also reprise his Dean Winchester character as a narrator of the new show, and Ackles’ wife, Supernatural recurring guest star Danneel.

The Winchesters, which has a script commitment, is written/executive produced by another Supernatural alum, former co-executive producer Robbie Thompson.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce through their company, Chaos Machine Productions, which the duo launched last fall with an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine.

Created by Eric Kripke (The Boys), Supernatural originally premiered on The WB (which would later become The CW) in 2005. Starring Ackles and Jared Padalecki as demon-hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester, the series ran for 15 seasons, concluding its 327-episode run late last year. Should The Winchesters be ordered to series, both Ackles and Padalecki will officially be back at The CW, with the latter currently starring on the network’s Walker reboot.