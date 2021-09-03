‘The Wheel Of Time’ Out On Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi: Amazon has recently unveiled the first trailer of the series ‘The Wheel of Time’. It is based on the eponymous, 14-book epic fantasy series by late author Robert Jordan.

Reportedly, the series is said to be Amazon’s response to HBO’s Game of Thrones. The streaming giant has left no stone unturned in recreating GoT’s success. It is also making a Lord of the Rings series, which is said to be the most expensive TV show ever made.

In addition to Pike and Henney, The Wheel of Time’s cast also includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) serves as director on the first two episodes.

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19. The series has also already been renewed for a second season, which began production in July. Watch the first trailer below:

<> </>