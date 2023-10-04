The Vaccine War Receives Global Acclaim; Check out what netizens have to say!

‘The Vaccine War’, a thought-provoking film directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and featuring acclaimed actress Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar has been released to widespread acclaim. What sets this film apart is its unique ability to resonate with audiences deeply rooted in the heartlands.

This remarkable accomplishment comes as no surprise, considering the film’s compelling narrative and universal themes. ‘The Vaccine War’ has struck a chord with viewers by delving into relatable subjects that transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences.

A user writes “I asked my maid that she must watch #TheVaccineWar movie in the interest of #Bharat🚩 and told her that I’ll buy the tickets for her whole family but she said, bhaji movie dekhakar kya karenge, #covid ke time na hospital main bed mila, na oxygen mili , na time per Doctor mila mere kai rishtedar aur padosi tadap tadap kar bhagwan ko pyare ho gye. Kai rishtedaron ko to #vaccine bhi paise dekar lagwani padi, free ke naam per khana peena aur petrol diesel kitna mehenga ho gya…..

Aur to aur mare hue ko antim sanskar bhi dhang ka nahin mila, kai shav to nadi main fenkne padh gaye

Ab Movie dekhakar woh sab waapis thodi na aa jayenge….. 🥲🥲 #JustSaying”

Another writes ” Common people of Bharat are feeling inspired with wonderful story of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory

Buy your ticket now and show it to your family.”

Common people of Bharat are feeling inspired with wonderful story of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory

Another writes “Entertainment Media is best medium to spread knowledge & facts…and

@vivekagnihotri

proves it with #TheVaccineWar !

Great Content! Great presentation! Great EXPOSE on War fought by Our Scientists & Staunch Support by #Modi Sarkar.

Thanks Vivek Ji for invite for premiere!”

Another writes “#vaccinewar is a brilliant documentary ,not a movie. Nana was excellent as usual. Reminded some sad memories but also filled me with joy. Forever India 🇮🇳!!!”

As proof of its global appeal, the film’s positive reception worldwide serves as a testament to its ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. ‘The Vaccine War’ is more than just a cinematic experience; it’s a reflection of the shared human experience that resonates with viewers from all walks of life.

‘The Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda,Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.