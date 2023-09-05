‘The Vaccine War’ leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square!

Today, the grand campaign finale of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s much-anticipated film, ‘The Vaccine War,’ has left a significant impact at the iconic Fr. Duffy Square 46th Street & Broadway New York City. While the event saw a mesmerizing performance flash mob performance featuring a medley of dance forms it grabbed the attention of the world. Being a wrap part of the India For Humanity Tour, USA, the campaign indeed left the world spellbound.

As a massive crowd gathered on the street of Times Square, it left the audience talking about it. This has made the netizens hail Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for making India proud on such a grand level. As the song Sanatan Nasadiya Sukta of Rig Veda from ‘The Vaccine War’ was played, the netizens praised Vivek for presenting the Sanatan Sanskriti in front of the world. While the praising

A song from #TheVaccineWar with a touch of our Sanatan Sanskriti. This video will surely gonna make every Indian feel proud @vivekagnihotri forever grateful to you for making this happen.

Vivek Agnihotri pic.twitter.com/7MtGbAxUgM — Satyam (@iSatyam100) September 5, 2023

A song from #TheVaccineWar with a touch of our Sanatan Sanskriti. This video will surely gonna make every Indian feel proud @vivekagnihotri forever grateful to you for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/v6HJedP4Ey — vivek agnihotri army05 (@Army05Vivek) September 5, 2023

At the time when there are many films being made to degrade our Sanatan Hindu Dharma , There is @vivekagnihotri who is making our Sanatan Dharma Flag fly high all over the word with his film #TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/43scSs6ug0 — Vivek agnihotri fan09 (@Op64038Op) September 5, 2023

On 28th Sept, be prepared to have a surge of patriotism as #TheVaccineWar, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, hits the theaters. pic.twitter.com/rslOGVuZmv — ♡ 𝓓𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓱 ♡ (@IDevanshx) September 5, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri present this amazing movie #TheVaccineWar which tells us the problem which whole world face during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XD3OUCbeCK — Gopi Modi (@aa_gye_aap) September 5, 2023

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ is all set to release on 28th September 2023. The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi at I Am Buddha, The film will be released in multiple languages.