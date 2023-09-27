‘The Vaccine War’ Generates Excitement Ahead of Release; This is what public has to say!

In the run-up to its eagerly awaited release, ‘The Vaccine War,’ a film by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, is generating significant buzz among eager audiences.

In a recent development, the film’s creators organized an exclusive private screening, which saw the presence of several prominent and influential figures, including Nupur Sharma. The unanimous reaction from those who had the privilege to watch the film has been overwhelmingly positive, with reviews painting a promising picture.

As the release date approaches, ‘The Vaccine War’ is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and powerful storytelling, making it a must-watch for those eager to engage with this thought-provoking cinematic experience about the crisis time that India faced. This is what reviews have to say:

Sanjeev Sanyal writes “Just watched

@vivekagnihotri

‘s #TheVaccineWar – just awesome film. So much was like reliving 2020/21. Fitting tribute to India’s scientists”

Just watched @vivekagnihotri ‘s #TheVaccineWar – just awesome film. So much was like reliving 2020/21. Fitting tribute to India’s scientists — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) September 24, 2023

Sonal Kalra writes “Watched #TheVaccineWar. Brilliant is the word. Remarkable casting, great acting, especially by

@nanagpatekar

and #PallaviJoshi. It’s not an easy subject to make a mainstream film on, but

@vivekagnihotri

has done it and how.👏🏻”

Watched #TheVaccineWar. Brilliant is the word. Remarkable casting, great acting, especially by @nanagpatekar and #PallaviJoshi. It’s not an easy subject to make a mainstream film on, but @vivekagnihotri has done it and how.👏🏻 — Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) September 24, 2023

Bhiku Mhatre writes “People should atleast see my TL before sending such message to boycott #TheVaccineWar .

Bhai, I’m not a Liberal to sell loyalty for some amount of money. Infact, have already plans to watch movie with full family. Will now even give tickets to my driver & his family too.😂😂”

People should atleast see my TL before sending such message to boycott #TheVaccineWar . Bhai, I'm not a Liberal to sell loyalty for some amount of money. Infact, have already plans to watch movie with full family. Will now even give tickets to my driver & his family too.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wNquelCWVh — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) September 24, 2023

Vivek Pathak writes “Tickets Booked for #TheVaccineWar for the first day!

🤗

@vivekagnihotri

@i_ambuddha

Guys book your ticket on

@bookmyshow

NOW 👍”

A news portal shares “सबसे महत्वपूर्ण फिल्म ‘द वैक्सीन वॉर’ से जुड़ना चाहता था: अनुपम खेर

#TheVaccineWar #AnupamKher”

Rahul Shivshankar writes “Vaccine War directed by

@vivekagnihotri

is an uplifting story celebrating our scientists. About time.

The icing on the cake: Bharat’s vaccine superheroes in the flesh & on stage. All modestly credited the stars for “presenting the complexity of the science lucidly.”

Vaccine War directed by @vivekagnihotri is an uplifting story celebrating our scientists. About time.

The icing on the cake: Bharat's vaccine superheroes in the flesh & on stage. All modestly credited the stars for "presenting the complexity of the science lucidly." pic.twitter.com/CL4fDX48OM — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) September 24, 2023

Ajeet bharti writes “

TheVaccineWar is a great movie, story-telling as well as production is unexpectedly awesome. Thank you

@vivekagnihotri

for doing this.

Here is what Prateek Singh has to say “This is only for students and those who can’t afford a ticket. So please pass on and help them watch this masterpiece #TheVaccineWar”

This is only for students and those who can't afford a ticket. So please pass on and help them watch this masterpiece #TheVaccineWar https://t.co/wj4ZVYUfGh — Prateek Singh (@prateek_singh88) September 25, 2023

Gems of Bollywood writes “Just came back from screening of #TheVaccineWar. A beautiful film every Bharatiya MUST WATCH.

@vivekagnihotri

is a master story-teller who can bring out suspense, tears, excitement and joy even in a science story!

Make sure you take along your kids for this film. It will inspire them to aspire for something big and meaningful. To strive to have science and eliminate non-science from their lives.

Pallavi Joshi is simply brilliant. She will make you cry and laugh at same time in a performance that surpasses all expectations.

This is what film industry should be. This must be the future. True gem.”

Just came back from screening of #TheVaccineWar. A beautiful film every Bharatiya MUST WATCH. @vivekagnihotri is a master story-teller who can bring out suspense, tears, excitement and joy even in a science story! Make sure you take along your kids for this film. It will… — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) September 24, 2023

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda,Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.