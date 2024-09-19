The release date for ‘The Sabarmati Report’, featuring young pan-India star Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, has been announced.

The film is set to hit theatres on November 15, 2024. Raashii will be seen portraying a reporter who embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind the Sabarmati Express incident, while Vikrant Massey joins her in highlighting the tragedy. The makers have announced the release date alongside an impressive poster that offers a glimpse into the film’s intensity.

The makers of the film took to their social media handle to share the new poster and captioned it, “The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!” This Ranjan Chandel directorial delves into the details of the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. The previously released trailer generated significant buzz online with fans eagerly anticipating to see how Raashii and Vikrant will ace the roles.

Beyond the release of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Raashii Khanna is gearing up to share the screen space with Vikrant Massey yet again in their next film ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, which is slated to release soon. She also has a Telugu film titled ‘Telusu Kada’ in the pipeline.