The prequel Of Kantara 2 will begin its journey on November 27th

Hombale Films is undeniably one of the most prominent content makers in Indian cinema. Having served the masses with a variety of contents, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and Kantara, the leading production house has begun preparations for the sequel to the global phenomenon Kantara, led by actor-writer-director Rishab Shetty. Since the release of the first part, audiences have been waiting for the prequel to the period drama to arrive, and in a recent turn of events, it has been learned that Hombale Films is ready to take the film on floors starting November 27th.

‘Kantara 2’ is basically the prequel to Kantara, and the makers will take the film on floors with the Muhurat Pooja, which is ready to commence on November 27th. A grand and massive set is being constructed for the period drama, where actor-director Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the other cast and crew will be present. Following the muhurat pooja, the makers will kick off the principal photography for the film in December, and the rest of the cast will be announced in due time.

It is to be noted that ‘Kantara’, which was released last year in September, took global audiences by storm, and they hailed the film for its storytelling, performances, editing, and divine music. The film explored humans’ connection with God and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters at the ticket window. It was the result of the unanimous love of the audiences that made the makers come up with the prequel, and the makers ensured the next part would be the biggest pan-India project in terms of every aspect.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is ready to take audiences on an action-packed ride with the much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which brings the powerhouse Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together. The film will release worldwide on December 22, 2023.