‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Best Film At BAFTAs

London: New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has won the best-picture prize at the British Academy Film Awards.

“The Power of the Dog,” set in 1920s Montana and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, was nominated in eight categories and won two big ones: best film and best director. Campion is only the third female winner in that category, but the second in two years after Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” in 2021.

British film academy chairman Krishnendu Majumdar opened the show, hosted by Australian actor-comedian Rebel Wilson, with a message of support for Ukraine.

“We stand in solidarity with those who are bravely fighting for their country and we share their hope for a return to peace,” he said.

After that came the glitz, with 85-year-old diva Shirley Bassey and a live orchestra performing “Diamonds Are Forever” to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films.

Complete list of winners:

BEST FILM:

“The Power of the Dog”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“Belfast”

DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

LEADING ACTOR:

Will Smith, “King Richard”

LEADING ACTRESS:

Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“Licorice Pizza”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“CODA”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

“Drive My Car”

DOCUMENTARY:

“Summer of Soul”

ANIMATED FILM:

“Encanto”

ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Dune”, Hans Zimmer

EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Lashana Lynch