The Only Positive Case Detected In Cuttack City Today, 16 Cured

By Pradeep Sahoo
Cuttack: Months after reeling under the COVID-19 virus, Cuttack City reported only one positive case today, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the only positive case was detected from Home Quarantine.

“Another 16 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.


So far, a total of 55,996 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 62 are active cases, 55,505 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

