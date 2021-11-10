The One Piece Netflix live-action cast announced

New York: The “One Piece” live-action series at Netflix has cast five of its main roles.

Iñaki Godoy (“Go, Youth!,” “Who Killed Sara?”), Mackenyu (“Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter,” “Pacific Rim: Uprising”), Emily Rudd (“Fear Street,” “Hunters”), Jacob Romero Gibson (“Greenleaf,” “All Rise”) and Taz Skylar (“Boiling Point,” “Villain”) will all star in the series.

Godoy will play Monkey D. Luffy, with Mackenyu set to play Roronoa Zoro. Rudd will play Nami, while Romero Gibson will play Usopp. Skylar will play Sanji. All the characters are members of the Straw Hat Pirates, the protagonists of the series.

Based on the iconic manga of the same name, “One Piece” centers on Luffy, a young man who embarks on a journey to become king of the pirates and find the celebrated “One Piece” treasure. The show was ordered for 10 episodes at Netflix back in January. In addition to the manga, 20 seasons of the “One Piece” anime series have been released to date along with 14 animated films.