The Nobel Prize in Literature 2023 to Jon Fosse

Glasgow: The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2023 is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse for his innovative plays and prose, which give voice to the unsayable.

His immense oeuvre, written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning various genres, consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books, and translations. While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose.