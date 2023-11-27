The much loved Kushti scene in Jawan to the one in Dunki , Kushti seems to be the choice for SRK!

The release of Dunki Drop 2, ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, and left the nation buzzing about the endearing saga of love between Hardy and Manu. As the first song was well studded with a lot of moments to fall in love with, what it brings along is Shah Rukh Khan back in the Khusti grounds after Jawan but this time with Taapsee Pannu.

This has indeed left the netizens talking about it and they are excited to see SRK back with a Kushti sequence after the very popular Kushti scene in Jawan with Deepika Padukone.

Praising the sequence from Jawan and Dunki, a fan wrote

“Drawing parallels between the dhobi-pachaad scenes in #LuttPuttGaya and Jawan—SRK’s romance is timeless! #Dunki”

Highlighting the Kushti sequence from the film, a netizen wrote

“Sabhi actress ko #ShahRukhKhan ke sath hi kushti karni hai sayad #TaapseePannu #RajkumarHirani #DunkiTeaser #Dunki #HappyBirthdaySRK”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.