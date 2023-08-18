“The most fashionable man in Asia,” BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) is the 2nd solo male after Elton John to cover British “POP” Magazine

Seoul: Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, further solidifies his status as a global fashion icon.

Taehyung will grace the cover of the autumn/winter issue of “POP,” a renowned British fashion magazine, this September. The prominent pop culture magazine is published twice a year, featuring over 800 pages per issue.

Representing the fashion brand CELINE as its global ambassador, Taehyung is dressed in various outfits from CELINE Winter 2023 Men’s collection.

Being the cover model for “POP” magazine marks a legendary moment for Taehyung, making him the second solo male to be featured, following in the footsteps of the iconic singer Elton John.

Taehyung effortlessly channels the rebellious spirit of London punk, embracing its distinctive aesthetic with a bold infusion of leather garments and punk-inspired eye makeup.

Renowned for its diverse perspectives on fashion, popular culture, and more, “POP” magazine has gained significant influence on social media as an iconic pop culture influencer, especially since the 2020s.

Throughout its history, global fashion and pop culture icons such as Madonna, Britney Spears, and Kate Moss have graced the covers of “POP” as stars.

Through its official Instagram account, “POP” magazine announced Taehyung as their cover model through a series of posts. They showered praise on the star, describing him as the “most fashionable man in Asia” and the “sexiest K-pop star.”

“V, the sexiest member of BTS, follows Elton John as a solo male POP cover. Our 30 page portfolio shows V channeling some Adam Ant, lots of New Wave leather angles and – screams! – London punk eye make-up.” – POP magazine