The Most Awaited Trailer Of India’s Biggest Aerial Action Drama ‘Fighter’ To Drop On 15th January 2024!

Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ is undoubtedly, the most anticipated film of 2024. While the teaser and the songs have introduced the audience to the spirit of Fighter, the makers are now gearing up for the release of its trailer which has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Giving a slight glimpse of India’s Biggest Aerial Action entertainer, the makers have dropped an exhilarating creative announcing the trailer launch on 15th January 2024.

The much-awaited trailer is surely going to boost the ever-rising enthusiasm for ‘Fighter’. Bringing a story that salutes the indomitable spirit of our IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation, the film is surely going to bring a power-packed action spectacle that is never been seen before on the big screen.

To boost the ever-rising excitement for the trailer, the makers dropped an immensely thrilling creative and announced the trailer launch scheduled to drop on 15th January. The makers further jotted down the caption –

Target is locked and loaded.

#FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST.

#Fighter Forever 🇮🇳

#FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

</>

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios)

</>

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.