Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani starrer ‘The Mehta Boys’ trailer is out, and it is set to take the audiences on a rollercoaster of an emotional ride about a father-son relationship.

Avinash Tiwary excels in his role as a son and does not fail to hit the ball out of the park with his excellent emotional depth as an actor. Meanwhile, Boman Irani fulfils his role of a father like you’d expect the legendary actor to do.

The 2-minute 26-second trailer shows a tumulating relationship between a father and son, who are forced to stay together for 48 hours. During the time span, the two are compelled to face the differences in their thoughts, and the facet that restricts them from deepening their bond.

Apart from Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani, ‘The Mehta Boys’ also stars Shreya Choudhary in the lead, who plays the role of Avinash’s on-screen partner and lends solid support in adding depth to the film’s plot. On the other hand, Avinash Tiwary impresses in another unique role. From the awkwardness of opening up to his father to making difficult emotional confrontations, expressing uneasiness, facing misunderstandings, and highlighting the generation gap, Avinash Tiwary commands attention in each frame.

‘The Mehta Boys’ marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani. Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, ‘The Mehta Boys’ is written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris Jr., writer of ‘Birdman’ and ‘The Revenant’. After making waves on international platforms including IFFSA Toronto and the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the Boman Irani directorial is all set to land on Amazon Prime Video on February 7.