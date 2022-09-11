The Mandalorian Season 3 Teaser is Here!

New York: The first teaser of The Mandalorian Season 3 was released recently at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 and it’s enough to get fans excited to see what lies ahead for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu aka baby Yoda. The teaser showcases Djarin and Grogu reunited while the former tries to continue to make amends for removing his helmet. Emily Swallow’s Armorer also features in the trailer.

The trailer also shows Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), who seems to be carrying a grudge about Din winning the Darksaber. The promo also showcases her sitting on a throne, talking with Din and the Child and it seems the duo will be returning to Mandalore. The sneak peek also features Carl Weathers, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Amy Sedaris, and Omid Abtahi who are set to be back for the third season.

One of the highlights of the trailer is when Din is told, “You are a Mandalorian no more” because he removed his helmet. It has also been announced that legendary actor Christopher Lloyd will be joining the series in a mysterious role. Also, Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, will return to the third season in addition to starring in her own series centred around the character.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is slated to release in February 2023. Season 3 will be executive produced and written by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It has been a long wait for fans considering the second season of the show released in 2020 and finally a glimpse of the third one has been released.