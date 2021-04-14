‘The Lunchbox’ Producer Guneet Monga Awarded With Second-Highest Civilian French Honour

New Delhi: Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, known for backing films like “The Lunchbox” and “Masaan”, was awarded with the second highest civilian French honour

Monga was given the honour of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters at the Embassy of France here by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Dria on Tuesday.

She has been recognised for her contribution to the world cinema through her Indo-French productions and “her relentless work towards women empowerment,” a statement read.

Monga has spearheaded several acclaimed Indo-French productions including actor Irrfan Khan starrer “The Lunchbox”, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 drama “Masaan” and “Taj Mahal” through her production company, Sikhya Entertainment.