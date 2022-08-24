The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Out Week Before Premiere

London: The new trailer of ‘The Ring of Power’ highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age and reveals how Tolkien’s legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil in Middle-earth. Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.

The new trailer delves even deeper into the series adaptation, giving fans a closer look at some of Tolkien’s legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor. It begins with a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) declaring that she will take the charge of defeating the enemies as after her brother’s death all the responsibilities are on her shoulders. The trailer also highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its second age and witnesses several heroes coming together against all odds to give a tough fight to the evil forces.

The series will make its way to Prime Video on September 2, 2022. It will star Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot and many others.