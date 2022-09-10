‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser Released!

New Delhi: The teaser of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey has been released. The film is directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed Mary Poppins Returns. Disney announced The Little Mermaid will be released in May, 2023.

Watch the teaser Below:

The Little Mermaid teaser begins with stunning underwater wildlife being shown before giving a first look at Halle as the mermaid princess Ariel. She is seen gracefully flowing through the water before she takes a peek at the sun. She is then heard singing, Part of Your World, which was featured in the 1989 original. Next, viewers see Halle’s face for the first time, complete with Ariel’s iconic red hair.

For unversed, The Little Mermaid was first announced back in 2016, and in July 2019, it was confirmed that actor and singer Halle Bailey, who is one part of the singing duo Chloe x Halle, would be playing the lead character. After production delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, filming officially kicked off in early 2021 and eventually wrapped in July.