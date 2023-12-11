The Little Angry Bird at Twilight Saga!

The oriental scops owl (Otus sunia) belongs to the family of typical owls, Strigidae. These species of owls are distributed in Indian subcontinent, China, Russia, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Indochina region, Myanmar and Southeast Asia.

The oriental scops owls are small and agile and are polymorphic occurring as greyish and brownish morphs. There are nine recognized subspecies of these owls.

This is a small, variably plumaged, yellow-eyed owl with ear-tufts which are not always erect. It can be distinguished from the collared scops owl by its whitish scapular stripe, well-marked underparts, and lack of pale collar. There are two colour morphs, grey and rufous; intermediate forms also occur. Sexes are similar in appearance. Individuals may freeze with eyes half-closed when disturbed. The species has a repeated liquid call sounding like “tuk tok torok.

These oriental scops owl species are moderately forest dependent. They inhabit various woodland ecosystems. They inhabit deciduous and open evergreen forests, farmlands, fallow agricultural fields, parks, rural gardens, plantations, submontane dry deciduous forests, degraded forests, subtropical forests, dry tropical shrubland, temperate shrubland, boreal forest and temperate forests. They occur in altitudes approximately from 0 to 1400 meters.

The breeding season of these oriental scops owl species is from February to May in India and Pakistan. The breeding season is from April to June in Siberia and China and in May and June in Japan. They nest in tree holes.

These oriental scops owl species are sedentary and resident birds in the southern parts of their range.

This was photographed at Kerala in Indian.