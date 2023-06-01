The Key For Both Teams Will Be To Dismiss Kohli And Smith As Early As Possible: Aaron Finch

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch discussed the highly anticipated rivalry between India and Australia, emphasizing the intense competition that brings out the best in both teams. Reflecting on recent series results, Finch acknowledged India’s success against Australia in the past three encounters, highlighting the teams’ determination to excel regardless of the playing venue, be it home, away, or in neutral territory.

The clash between these cricketing powerhouses is considered a must-watch spectacle due to the history and intensity associated with their battles. Additionally, Finch compared the impacts of batting maestros Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, emphasizing the significance of dismissing them early in order to gain an advantage. Expressing his personal preference for Smith’s outstanding record, Finch anticipated an enthralling contest between the two dynamic players. As fans eagerly await the next chapter of the India versus Australia rivalry, Finch’s insights provide a glimpse into the strategies and expectations surrounding this fiercely competitive encounter.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch spoke on how India versus Australia is a spectacle to behold, he said “I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams. Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it’s played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It’s just a must watch thing.”

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former Australia captain Aaron Finch compared the impacts of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, noting that they key to handle them would be to get them out early, he said “Both batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible, early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest.”

