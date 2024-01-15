The Kerala Story, Trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto, Adah’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ Is To Release On March 15th!

After delivering a game-changer film, and one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2023, ‘The Kerala Story’, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are all set to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to life with ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’.

Since the announcement, the audience has been waiting for the first-look posters to come, and to pump up the excitement of the audience, the team has dropped the first-look posters of the heartwarming film.

While speaking about the same, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says: “With Bastar: The Naxal Story, the journey to expose uncomfortable truths continues. After The Kerala Story, we are gearing up to expose another explosive story. It’s an honour to present this bold and honest film that will shake everyone to their core.”

Further, The director Sudipto Sen added, “After Kerala Story’s unprecedented love and blessing – we gathered the courage to bring out another deadly secret of independent India. It is from BASTAR – right at the heart of our country. The outrageous – the heinous – the abominable truth that will shock you at the core of your existence. We strongly believe we shall get similar blessings and support you showered on us.”

The first poster of the film depicts an important event from the film, which is also frightening at the same. The scene of hanging dead bodies is just a 1% glimpse of the entire film that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen are going to present to the audiences.

The second poster unwraps the first look of the lead actress Adah Sharma from the film. After creating noise with her impactful performance in ‘The Kerala Story’, the leading actress is set to deliver another solid performance in ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. This time she is essaying the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan, and the poster shows her on the battlefield from the film. While the third poster introduces us to the antagonist of Bastar: The Naxal Story.

The makers Sunshine Pictures shared the posters on their social media and wrote the caption –

“From the courageous storytellers of the Kerala narrative emerges the evocative visuals depicting Bastar: The Naxal Story.

#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah @adah_sharma @Indiraaaa369 @akavijaykrishna @raimasen @iyashpalsharma @shilpashukl”

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.