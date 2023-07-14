“The Kerala Story” Secures Top Spot On Imdb’s Most Popular Indian Movies

Mumbai: “The Kerala Story” has secured top spot on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023

The movie, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has soared to the top of IMDb’s highly coveted Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 list. This remarkable achievement highlights the film’s immense popularity and the impact it has had on audiences across the nation.

The captivating narrative of The Kerala Story has struck a chord with viewers, captivating their hearts and minds. Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s masterful storytelling and skillful direction have undoubtedly contributed to the film’s success, earning him accolades and acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

The film has efficiently left an imprint on the hearts of spectators while also grossing well and establishing a global reputation.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

