The Kerala Story releases in over 200 screens in US and Canada

Mumbai: The Kerala Story, a national blockbuster caught up in controversies, was released in more than 200 screens in the United States and Canada on Friday.

The movie’s director Sudipto Sen said that the movie is a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema.

“The country was in denial of the long existing issue in the state of Kerala. The Kerala Story is a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema, a movement that should reach the masses all over the world and raise awareness,” Sen told a group of Indian American reporters during a virtual news conference.

“The film’s subject was hidden from the masses and deserved to be told. We made the film in order to initiate deliberation worldwide,” said the producer of the film, Vipul Shah.