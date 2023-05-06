‘The Kerala Story’ Made Tax-Free In MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says Everyone Should Watch Film

With all the controversies around the recently released film ‘The Kerala Story’, the Sudipto Sen directorial has been made tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a video on his Twitter handle, advocating the film’s storyline based on fighting against terrorism and urged everyone to watch the film.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “आतंकवाद की भयावह सच्चाई को उजागर करती फिल्म ‘The Kerala Story’ मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जा रही है। (The film ‘The Kerala Story’ exposing the horrific truth of terrorism is being made tax free in Madhya Pradesh.)

Releasing in over 1300 screens, the film starring Adah Sharma has earned approximately Rs 8crores on the first day of its release. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead.

‘The Kerala Story’ starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday and was initially portrayed as “unearthing” the events behind “approximately 32,000 women” allegedly going missing from Kerala.

According to the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.