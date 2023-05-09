‘The Kerala Story’ Crew Member Provided Security After Threat

Mumbai: A crew member of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ received a threatening message from an unknown number, according to Mumbai Police.

According to police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film, informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number.

The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn’t do a good thing by showing the story, police said.

Police provided security to the crew member but an FIR has not been registered as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film evoked sharp opposition from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who called it “RSS propaganda”.

‘The Kerala Story’ stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn.

Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.