‘The Kerala Story’ Banned In West Bengal: Filmmakers To Take ‘Legal Action’

New Delhi: ‘The Kerala Story’ producer Vipul Shah on Monday said they will take legal action against the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the screening of the film in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial movie to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”.

“If that’s what she has done, then we will again take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of the law, we will fight that,” Shah said at a press conference when asked about the ban in West Bengal.

The Kerala High Court had refused to stay the release and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole. It noted that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found it suitable for public exhibition.

‘The Kerala Story’, which depicts the plight of a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join the ISIS, has kicked up a political storm.

While many BJP leaders have spoken in its favour, Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress have said the film falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions both in India and the world.

The film’s director Sudipto Sen and Shah had called the press conference after several theatres apparently declined to screen the movie in Tamil Nadu fearing protests.