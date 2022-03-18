The Kashmir Files Surpasses Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Within A Week Of Release

Mumbai: Within a week of release, the Kashmir Files, a film on brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has broken all box office records.

Going houseful in many locations, the film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The film is expected to do great business even in the second week after release.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990.

It is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.