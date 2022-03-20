The Kashmir Files: IAS Niyaz Khan Says Producers Should Also Highlight Killings of Muslims

Bhopal: The controversy over The Kashmir Files, a film on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, is increasing day by day. Niyaz Khan, an administrative officer of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said the producers should also make a film on the killings of Muslims in other states of the country.

Saying that The Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins, Niyaz Khan said they should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour.

However, the civil servant went on to compare the plight of Muslims with that of Kashmiri Pandits and said the Muslims in the country are not insects but human beings and citizens.

“The Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large number of Muslims across states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country,” he said in a tweet.