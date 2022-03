The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher’s Film Collects Approx Rs 18 Crore On Day 4

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has collected approx 18 crore net on its first Monday.

The film, shown on around 630 screens in India, collected Rs 3.55 crore on day 1.

The Kashmir Files was released on March 11. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi among others.