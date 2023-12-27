The Incredible Journey of the Amur Falcon

The Amur falcon (Falco amurensis) is a small raptor of the falcon family. It breeds in south-eastern Siberia and Northern China before migrating in large flocks across India and over the Arabian Sea to winter in Southern and East African coasts.

The Amur Falcon is a fascinating migratory raptor. Every year, the small, resilient birds make the daring voyage from breeding grounds in Russia and China to winter in southern Africa. It is supposed that the falcons cross the Arabian Sea during their migration, but much is still unknown about the patterns of their estimated 22,000 km migration.

Amur falcons breed in east Asia from the Transbaikalia, Amurland, and northern Mongolian region to parts of North Korea. They migrate in a broad front through India and Sri Lanka, sometimes further east over Thailand and Cambodia and then over the Arabian Sea, sometimes in passage on the Maldives and other islands to reach southern Africa.

Because of their tendency to wander long distances over the ocean while migrating, Amur falcons have been found in locations far outside their normal range, such as in Italy, Sweden, Tristan da Cunha, St. Helena, and the United Kingdom. During migration, they stay in open forests or grasslands. When breeding they favor open wooded country with marshes.

These were photographed at Lonavala, Maharashtra, India.