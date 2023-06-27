‘The Idol’ season’s early wrap up leads to show cancellation rumours

New York: The first season of HBO‘s controversial series, ‘The Idol’ will come to an end earlier than what was previously announced. K-pop group BLACKPINK’s member Jennie had made her acting debut with ‘The Idol.’ Jennie also joined hands with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the original soundtrack of their show.

On June 23, the song called ‘One of the Girls’ entered the Global Spotify Charts at 127 with over 2.3 million streams within 24 hours. ‘One of the Girls’ surpassed Jennie’s ‘Solo’ to give her the biggest streaming day of all time, setting a personal record.

Audiences who watched the fourth episode of ‘The Idol’ were likely shocked when the upcoming episode’s teaser announced that it would be the season finale. The first season had been announced as panning over six episodes and the early wrap up has fuelled rumours about the show being cancelled.