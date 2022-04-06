The Hunter Will Be Hunted: Star Sports Select builds on an exciting narrative for the ongoing F1 season

Mumbai: As the Formula 1 caravan continues to move to different countries, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India, shines light on a key narrative for the season – The Hunter Will Be Hunted-with the launch of a new promo-film ahead of the Australian GP. The promo film emphasizes how the hunt for supremacy is back on track as the challengers will look to hunt down and stop Max Verstappen and take his spot at the top of the F1 pyramid.

Hamilton’s dominance has been so profound over the last decade that he now has the most race wins in Formula 1 throughout its history. Max Verstappen has been hunting down Hamilton for the title since the last few years and F1 fans finally witnessed him claiming the championship in one of the most dramatic finishes to an F1 season in Abu Dhabi last year.

The promo film also highlights the fact that the new features of the 2022 cars will be a game changer for all teams as it allows closer racing – with the potential for more overtakes and nail-biting finishes. The start of the new season has brought with it new rules, new drivers in various teams and renewed hope among the drivers as they look to hunt down the reigning champion, Verstappen, and take his spot at World dominance in this new era of F1.

Link to watch the promo film :

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1511577209881784321

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_eqXYI5sMs

This season, attention is naturally drawn towards the front of the grid where Ferrari and Red Bull have performed extremely well in the first two race weekends. In the opening race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. pulled off a 1-2 finish, to bring success to one of the most revered teams in racing. In the following race in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen grabbed a thrilling win for Red Bull edging Ferrari by 0.5 seconds and announcing to the racing world that he will continue to be a top contender for the title in 2022.

The excitement continues as F1 reaches the Melbourne Circuit for the Australian GP after a two-year hiatus. Hamilton and Mercedes have had a rocky start and the focus will also be on whether they will make a strong comeback during the Australian GP. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to witness how the championship battle unfolds with new cars and regulations hitting the F1 circuit this season.

Fans across India can watch the Australian GP Live on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar on April 10th, 2022, from 10.30 am (IST).