The Haat: Redefines Pre Festive Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Bhubaneswar: A two-day pre-festive exhibition “The Haat- Premium Heritage Fashion & Lifestyle” was inaugurated on Friday at Hotel Pal Heights in Jayadev Vihar of Bhubaneswar.

The Haat organized by Faircare Exhibitions, forms a mediator among the traders and the end-customer. The exhibition, which brings more than 50 labels, will remain open from 11am- 9pm on the 10th & 11th of June 2023.

The Haat showcases best of Designer Dresses, Indo–Western Wear, Ethnic Wear, Gowns, Lehenga, Casual Wear, Handloom Sarees, Traditional Indian Sarees, Party Dresses, Precious, Semi Precious, Costume, Handmade Jewellery, Silver & Junk Jewellery, Designer Neck pieces, Khadi, Handloom, Tussar, Muslin Sarees, Chikankaari, Scarves, Home Furnishing, Bed Linen, Home Décor Crockery, Gift Items and lots more.

“This edition of The Haat is pre festival edition, we have lots variety in different segments and different cities of India Under one roof.We have many exhibitors who are coming for the first time in Bhubaneswar. I hope this season of The Haat will make a prefect pre festival shopping impression amongst the shoppers of Bhubaneswar,” said Anupam Mukherjee-Director of Faircare Exhibitions (The Haat).