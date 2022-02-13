The Great Indian Kitchen Set For Hindi Remake

Mumbai: Malayalam hit, The Great Indian Kitchen is all set for a remake in Hindi this year.

According to reports, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri are producing the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. However, the cast and other aspects are under wraps.

The film will be helmed by Arati Kadav, who made her debut as a feature film director with the Netflix original, Cargo, said the reports.

The Great Indian Kitchen tells the story of a newly wed woman who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The film received universal critical acclaim and won Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay award for Jeo Baby and Best Sound Designer award for Tony Babu.