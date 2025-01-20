Donald Trump’s rise to becoming the 47th President of the United States is nothing short of remarkable.

As a businessman and reality TV star, he first entered politics and won the presidency in 2016. After losing the 2020 election, he faced numerous legal challenges, including impeachments and criminal indictments.

Despite these obstacles, he made a historic comeback, winning the 2024 election and being inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared that the “golden age of America” begins now. He emphasized restoring sovereignty, safety, and justice and promised to end what he described as the “vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization” of the Justice Department. He also pledged to create a nation that is proud, prosperous, and free.

Trump’s second term is expected to bring significant changes, with executive orders already prepared to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development, and reduce civil service protections for government workers.

Trump’s return to power marks a seismic change across the federal government, with a focus on aggressive executive actions and conservative-driven policies.