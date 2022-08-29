The Ghost: Nagarjuna Birthday Special Poster Out!

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna has turned 63 today on the 29th of August. On the special occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, the makers of his action drama The Ghost revealed a special birthday poster from the film, “The Ghost”.

Check out the poster below:

Talking about the film, The Ghost is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Narayan Das Narang in association with Sharrath Marar. It has music composed by Mark K Robin.

Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars Gul Panag, Anika Surendran,Manish Chaudhary, Srikanth Iyengar, and Ravi Varma in important roles.