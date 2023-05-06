The Flash
‘The Flash’ To Release In India On June 15

By Pragativadi News Service
Warner Bros. India on Friday announced ‘The Flash’ movie will hit the Indian theatres on June 15, a day prior to its release in the US.

The DC movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, features Ezra Miller reprising the role of Barry Allen aka The Flash. The studio shared the India premiere date on its official Twitter page.

The film also features Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

“The Flash” is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC.

Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins are the executive producers.

