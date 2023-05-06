‘The Flash’ To Release In India On June 15

Warner Bros. India on Friday announced ‘The Flash’ movie will hit the Indian theatres on June 15, a day prior to its release in the US.

The DC movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, features Ezra Miller reprising the role of Barry Allen aka The Flash. The studio shared the India premiere date on its official Twitter page.

Yes, you read that right ⚡​ Fasten your seatbelts, #TheFlash is about to take you on a speedy ride across timelines, a day before the US! Watch #TheFlashMovie in Cinemas across India, from 15th June onwards. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX.

​#WarnerBrosIndia pic.twitter.com/QxdNsxdg8f — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) May 6, 2023

The film also features Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

“The Flash” is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC.

Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins are the executive producers.