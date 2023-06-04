The cricket bond: CSK Star Ruturaj Gaikwad Marries Cricketer Utkarsha Pawar

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with cricketer Utkarsha Pawar, who is reported to be his long-time girlfriend, on Saturday. The ceremony took place at Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar and Gaikwad also shared glimpses of it on social media.

“From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!” wrote Gaikwad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with long time girlfriend(Instagram)

Much like Gaikwad, Utakarsha is also a cricketer from Maharashtra. She was recently spotted accompanying Ruturaj in CSK’s title celebrations in Ahmedabad after the franchise had beaten Gujarat Titans to lift the IPL title for the record-equalling 5th time.

Ruturaj was one of the stars of the IPL 2023 campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK since 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs.