‘The Buckingham Murders’ is ruling all across with its gripping story, edge-of-the-seat climax, and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brilliant performance.

With amazing word of mouth, the film is earning huge appreciation from both the audience and critics alike. Continuing to prove its strong presence, the film has now raked in 7.81 Cr. In total, it is indeed a good number for a genre like a mystery thriller, while it’s a film for a niche audience.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ continues its winning spree. The film collected ₹1.62 Cr. on Friday, Day 1 and saw a 90% jump on Saturday, Day 2, collecting ₹2.41 Cr. The film continues to receive amazing recommendations and appreciation from the audience and critics, collecting ₹2.72 Cr. on Sunday, Day 3 and ₹1.06 Cr. on Monday Day 4. This brings the total net box office collection to 7.81 Cr.

Released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.